Taylor Townsend issues apology on her comment on traditional Chinese dishes

“I just wanted to come on here and apologise sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” she said in the video. “I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here. The things that I said were not representative of that at all. There’s no excuse. I will be better.”

Townsend, currently competing in the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, China, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday night reacting to food served at a dinner buffet. “What the hell… turtle and bullfrog is WILD,” she said in her Instagram story. In a follow-up video, she added: “These people are literally killing frogs, bullfrogs. Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?”

