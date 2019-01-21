“I was under pressure in the final because I was reaching the top 10 for the first time,” said Svitolina. “It was a massive deal for me winning here, it gave me lots of confidence to push for the rest of the season. I always like to come back to play in Dubai, the shopping is amazing, the weather is nice, the Centre Court atmosphere is great, the conditions are perfect. It’s nice to be defending champion because it brings you confidence, I just try to stay focused on what I have to do when I go on court.”