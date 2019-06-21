Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his round of 16 doubles match against Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return after what he described as “life-changing” hip surgery at a raucous Queen’s on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion partnered Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to a 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory in his first competitive match in five months.

Playing on a packed centre court including his wife Kim, Murray showed little fear in stretching himself despite being off the circuit since January.

His friend Lopez did not show any sign either of being burdened by the allegations made against him of match-fixing in the Spanish media, which he strongly denied on Wednesday.

Murray sealed the first-set tie-break against top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah with an imperious forehand which clipped the net and provoked the Scotsman to raise his hand apologetically.

The 32-year-old Scot was all action at the net, securing the first game on their serve in the second set with a brilliant volley which their opponents just got back, but left Murray to put the ball into an empty court.

He was all over the court, his confidence surging to the extent that he put them 3-2 up on serve with a stunning one-handed backhand winner.

Two magnificent aces followed to put them within a game of victory - and not even a warning for a time violation for taking too long over a discussion could dull their joy.