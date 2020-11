Nadal advanced to the semi-finals at ATP Finals for the first time in five years

Rafael Nadal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the ATP semi-finals Image Credit: AP

London: Rafael Nadal advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals for the first time in five years and knocked out the defending champion in the process, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Thursday at the O2 Arena.

It is the sixth time in 10 appearances that Nadal has reached the last four of the season-ending tournament, which is the biggest title he has yet to win in his illustrious careers.

Tsitsipas won it on his first try last year but exited after a second loss of the group stage, done in by a shaky serve in the third set when he was broken three times.

Earlier, the already eliminated Andrey Rublev beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player. Thiem was assured of winning the group after beating Tsitsipas and Nadal in the first two rounds.

Nadal never looked threatened on his serve against Tsitsipas until the final game of the second set, when he double-faulted to hand the Greek a way back into the match.

“I think I was winning my serves quite comfortably until that moment,” Nadal said. “After that, everything changed.”

Suddenly, neither player could hold serve as the third set started with three straight breaks, with Nadal taking a 2-1 lead. The Spaniard finally held and broke again for a 5-2 lead before the clinching the win on his second match point.

“I don’t even know what I was trying to do (in the third set), honestly,” Tsitsipas said. “Trying to be way, way too much aggressive. I was giving him free points without really, himself doing much or hurting me from the back. My serve was not there when I needed it, and these guys, you just have to be there. I wasn’t fully present. I wasn’t playing in the moment. Quite disappointed with that. But that’s life.”

Nadal, who improved to 6-1 against Tsitsipas, will play Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Saturday. Thiem will face the winner between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on Friday.

Nadal beat Medvedev at least year’s ATP Finals in a match where the Russian led 5-1 in the third set, but neither advanced from the group stage that time. Now Medvedev is in great form, having won the Paris Masters and his opening two matches in London.