Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon Championships on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

London: Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final as the defending champion subdued big-hitting Jannik Sinner to reach a record 35th Grand Slam singles title match on Friday.

Djokovic was in combative mood against Sinner, arguing with the umpire and taunting a spectator during a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory that moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old faces world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.

