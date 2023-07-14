London: Novak Djokovic powered into his ninth Wimbledon final as the defending champion subdued big-hitting Jannik Sinner to reach a record 35th Grand Slam singles title match on Friday.
Djokovic was in combative mood against Sinner, arguing with the umpire and taunting a spectator during a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory that moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.
The 36-year-old faces world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.