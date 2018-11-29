Abu Dhabi: Mubadala World Tennis Championship’s opening day in the year-end will see two electrifying matches. The first match between defending champion and 2018 Wimbledon finalist, Kevin Anderson, and Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung is expected to be a close one with both having played each other only twice in their career.
Anderson emerging victorious in both their encounters, Chung will definitely be out to make his mark and avenge his losses to his fast-footed opponent. This will be Anderson’s third appearance at MWTC, while Chung will be making his debut after a successful year, which saw him reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open.
The day’s second match will see world No. 8 Dominic Thiem take on the winner of three ATP Tour titles, Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old Austrian, Thiem, who made his debut at MWTC last year, will challenge World No. 11 Khachanov in what will be only their second meeting. Khachanov has just enjoyed the best season of his young career, registering 46 wins in 2018, while Thiem will be itching to improve on his performance this year after reaching his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.
World No. 1 and 14-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who will be making his ninth appearance at MWTC, both received byes until day two of the tournament, where they will face off against the winners from day one.
With four out of the six male players featuring in the top 10, this year’s line-up is among the best ever. The players look to start their season on a strong note and fans attending the championship can expect to witness an adrenalin-filled three days of intense on-court action.
In addition to all the excitement on the court, fans attending the MWTC can also expect a fun day out at the Tennis Village, which promises an enjoyable family experience. Following the themes of Love. Kids Day, Love. Ladies Day Out and Love. Foodies, fans are in for a special treat with meet-and-greet sessions with tennis superstars, Q & As, coaching clinics, autograph sessions and a live cooking session with a star player.