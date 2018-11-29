The day’s second match will see world No. 8 Dominic Thiem take on the winner of three ATP Tour titles, Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old Austrian, Thiem, who made his debut at MWTC last year, will challenge World No. 11 Khachanov in what will be only their second meeting. Khachanov has just enjoyed the best season of his young career, registering 46 wins in 2018, while Thiem will be itching to improve on his performance this year after reaching his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.