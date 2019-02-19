Dubai: Former world No. 1 Simona Halep tried to explain her on-court secret recipe for success.
Champion here in 2015, Halep was in sublime form while winning 7-6, 6-4 against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
Notching her 200th career win on Tuesday, Halep is also one of the most consistent players on the women’s tour as she has never fallen out of the top 10 for a record 265 weeks since making her debut way back in 2014. Karolina Pliskova is second on the list with 128 weeks, while Elina Svitolina is third with 92 weeks.
“I think it’s a fact that I’m working every day the same, and I never allow myself to be distracted,” she said. “I have been focused on my job a lot and I have never felt that I should quit or relax by not going to tournaments.
“Even if some moments are tough during the years, I just got back on court and tried to work hard, tried to work the same. Also, I’ve had a good team. They’ve taken care of my body. And mentally as well everyone who has been around me have motivated me. I have a positive vibe, and that’s why I can stay relaxed. I feel the pleasure. But when I go on court, I just want to compete and be the best. I think these things together made me to be so consistent on tour.”.
Now 27, Halep won Dubai in 2015 with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Pliskova. Other than that lone success, the Romanian has struggled on the fast courts here. “I don’t think much about the match before I go on court,” she added. “I just want to find my energy. If I have energy on court, I think I’m able to do some things, good things, to be able to win some matches. But it’s never easy. I will take match by match and I will see.”