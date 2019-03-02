A further bonus will come his way when Monday’s ATP rankings will project the Swiss climbing by two spots into No.5 and well on his way to try and emulate Jimmy Connors’s record of 109 titles. Ivan Lendl is third with 94 titles, while Rafael Nadal is fourth with 80 and John McEnroe in fifth with 77, the legendary Rod Laver in sixth with 74 and Novak Djokovic in seventh with 73 crowns.