Tennis stars Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Alize Cornet taught schoolchildren how they can all become champs at the JP Morgan Kids’ Day on the sidelines of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) on Monday. More than 300 children took part in the event, which also included a tennis clinic, entertainment and photo opportunities at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
The two-hour long clinic was led by tennis coaches from the Clark Francis Tennis Academy.
“I’ve done a lot of clinics with kids in my career. It’s something I really like to do. Sharing moments with the kids and playing ball with them. So I’m happy I could come this morning,” said Cornet. “The kids were happy, there were lots of them smiling which is all we ask for.”
Khaled Hobballah, the joint senior country officer of JP Morgan Mena and head of Mena Markets, said the plan was to allow children across the UAE the chance to have fun with tennis.
“Giving students the opportunity to support their local community through tennis has a great impact, and we’re thrilled to champion these young children through academics and sports,” he said.
Jon Guntley, chief operations officer, Clark Francis Tennis Academy, added: “The JP Morgan clinics are always good every year, myself and all my coaching staff really look forward to giving this clinic as it gives us a chance to showcase the sport and try and get as many children involved in tennis as possible and for them to keep active.”
