“One of the first things that I love to do [when in Dubai] is shop at the Dubai Duty Free. It’s some of the best shopping in the world and it’s the perfect place to find gifts for my friends and family,” she said. “The stores always [have] good deals and they have everything I’m looking for. I do a lot of shopping in duty free shops, yes [because] I like bargains — it’s my speciality finding good deals. Today I got a watch [for my dad], a back pack [for my mother] and some make up for Serena [Williams] because she’s a good friend and I’m just having a little fun.”