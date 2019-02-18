Dubai Duty Free Ambassador and former World Number 1 Caroline Wozniacki took a break from her practice sessions to visit the Burj Khalifa — one of her favourite spots in Dubai. Wozniacki also spent some time showing her fans around the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and all the facilities available for players on-site including the Aviation Club, the gym, her pamper spot ‘Top Style’ and took them on a tour of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and Centre Court from a player’s perspective.
Wozniacki is no stranger to Dubai; she picked up the trophy at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) in 2011 and continues in her role as a valued Dubai Duty Free Player Ambassador for the seventh year.
“This is one tournament that has always brought out the best in me,” Wozniacki told media after the draws were held on Saturday. “I think there are several factors that contribute to my good form here. The fast courts suit my game, and I do get a lot of support from the Danish people living here,” she added.
A winner of 30 WTA singles titles, the Dane is also the first woman from a Scandinavian country to hold the top ranking position and 20th in the Open era.
During a shopping trip with Gulf News tabloid! in Dubai in 2017, Wozniacki spoke about her love for Dubai Duty Free.
“One of the first things that I love to do [when in Dubai] is shop at the Dubai Duty Free. It’s some of the best shopping in the world and it’s the perfect place to find gifts for my friends and family,” she said. “The stores always [have] good deals and they have everything I’m looking for. I do a lot of shopping in duty free shops, yes [because] I like bargains — it’s my speciality finding good deals. Today I got a watch [for my dad], a back pack [for my mother] and some make up for Serena [Williams] because she’s a good friend and I’m just having a little fun.”
Wozniacki will begin her quest for the trophy on Centre Court on Monday at 7pm when she meets Stefanie Voegele.
Tickets to the DDFTC are available on dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and from the Stadium Box Office which is open daily from 9am to 9pm.