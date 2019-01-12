“You really want to know?” Halep smiled, after being asked how she reacted. “I was at Nike taking my new shoes. When I saw the message, I was like, ‘Okay, whatever. I just enjoy the moment with the shoes, then I’ll think about the match’. That’s it.” Cahill quit Halep’s team for “family reasons” and the Romanian said she would proceed without a coach for the first few months of the season.