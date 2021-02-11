New York: Former tennis world number one Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA star David Lee, on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child, a girl.
“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June!” Wozniacki tweeted to her three million followers alongside a photo that showed sonogram pictures, a stuffed animal and baby sneakers.
The Dane married the two-time NBA All-Star Lee, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. Longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials, which came after the couple got engaged in November 2017.
Wozniacki, former fiancee of golf ace Rory McIlroy, won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level after twice falling in the final of the U.S. Open. She retired following the 2020 Australian Open.