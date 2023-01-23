Best performance

Reunited this season with former coach Sascha Bajin, who helped her to the Wimbledon final and number three in the world in 2021, Pliskova felt she was getting back in the groove after her best performance of the tournament so far.

“I’ve been feeling quite good since I came to Australia,” she told reporters.

“The timing, sometimes you just feel it. You feel you are hitting clean. That’s what was happening for the last two or three weeks.

“But lately I think all the matches which I’ve played here, I played quite solid, not with big gaps of not having that focus there, or too many mistakes. I think the serve was really working for me well in these matches.” Only two top 10 seeds, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, remain in the quarter-finals, leaving Pliskova as one of the more experienced Grand Slam campaigners.

Also a losing finalist at the U.S. Open in 2016 and a semi-finalist at all four Grand Slams, the 30-year-old is not overly surprised at the number of upsets at the tournament.

“I feel like these days there is not just top 20 tough opponents, there is like 150 tough opponents,” the world number 31 added.

Big favourite

“If you’re just not there completely that day, you can lose. I think Sabalenka is a big favourite of this half (of the draw). She’s always going to be tough because she has a big game.

“Then the rest, Pegula, I think she’s playing great tennis. I’m happy she’s in the other part of the draw.” Pliskova will face Magda Linette in her fourth quarter-final at the Australian Open after the unheralded Pole knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia on Monday.