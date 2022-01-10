World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was back on the court training, his brother said on Monday, hours after he won a stunning victory over the Australian government, overturning the cancellation of his visa on Covid-19 health grounds, and ending his detention.
"Novak is free. A little while ago he was training on the court. He went to Australia to play tennis, to play another Australian Open and set another record," his brother Djordje said during a news conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
But the fight is far from over. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa, a spokesman said.
“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke’s discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act,” the spokesman said, in the first comments from the minister’s office after the court quashed an earlier visa cancellation.
“The Minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing.”