Sport /
Tennis

US Open: Anisimova rallies for straight sets victory

World No. 7 reaches third round of the US Open for the first time in five years

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Amanda Anisimova of the US plays a forehand shot against Maya Joint of Australia during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Amanda Anisimova of the US plays a forehand shot against Maya Joint of Australia during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
AFP

Amanda Anisimova reached the third round of the US Open for the first time in five years Thursday night, defeating Maya Joint 7-6 (2), 6-2 in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium witnessed a thriller of an opening set, with Joint earning an early break against the reigning Wimbledon finalist.

But Anisimova broke back as Joint served for the set, then cruised through the tiebreak and dominated the second set, breaking Joint's serve twice more.

Anisimova finished with 23 winners compared to just five for Joint.

The American professional tennis player has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 7, achieved on July 14, 2025.

Anisimova has won three WTA Tour titles, including a WTA 1000 event at the Qatar Ladies Open.

Next up for Anisimova is Romania's Jaqueline Cristian, who is making just her second career appearance in a Grand Slam third round. It will be the first meeting between the two.

