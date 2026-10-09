Stuart Broad claims Sachin Tendulkar has "real aura", recalls when he silenced the Indian crowd

Stuart Broad recalls silencing Indian crowd after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar
Dubai: Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has recalled the unique atmosphere surrounding Sachin Tendulkar, describing the Indian batting great as a player with a “real aura” who commanded respect wherever he played.
Speaking in the recent video of “For the Love of Cricket” YouTube channel, Broad reflected with Jos Buttler on facing Tendulkar and compared the experience with the expectations surrounding modern-day star Virat Kohli.
“Even in England, he’d get applauded all the way to the crease and applauded all the way off, even if he got five,” Broad said when asked by Buttler about his experience facing Tendulkar.
The former England international explained how difficult Tendulkar was to bowl to, with even good deliveries often punished by the master batsman’s timing and placement.
“He’d drive you through the covers or just clip you through square leg, and you’d feel it was a pretty good ball. He had a real aura about him,” Broad recalled.
However, one dismissal in India left a lasting impression on the fast bowler. Broad remembered bowling Tendulkar in Bengaluru, an achievement that would normally draw a huge reaction from the crowd.
Instead, the stadium fell silent.
“I bowled him at Bangalore through the gate and the stadium was silent. Yeah, silent,” Broad said.
Expecting some applause as he walked towards fine leg, Broad was surprised by the reaction.
“I walked down to fine leg expecting a bit of a clap, like I’ve just got Sachin. Nothing. Everyone just looking at me like, just ruined their day.”
The moment highlighted Tendulkar’s standing among Indian fans, for whom his dismissal often meant more than losing a wicket.
Broad described Tendulkar as an icon of the sport, placing him among cricket’s most recognisable names alongside Brian Lara, David Warner and Kohli, giving the Indian legend his respect.