Stuart Broad claims Sachin Tendulkar has "real aura", recalls when he silenced the Indian crowd

“I walked down to fine leg expecting a bit of a clap, like I’ve just got Sachin. Nothing. Everyone just looking at me like, just ruined their day.”

“Even in England, he’d get applauded all the way to the crease and applauded all the way off, even if he got five,” Broad said when asked by Buttler about his experience facing Tendulkar.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.