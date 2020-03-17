A Spanish youth coach has died after it was revealed he had the coronavirus — with a previously unknown diagnosis of leukemia.
Francisco Garcia, 21, was coach of the junior team of Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta and had an unknown preexisting condition which was later revealed to be a form of leukemia.
The leukemia was only discovered while he was in hospital receiving care after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, which Garcia was more susceptible to because of the preexisting condition, according to sports channel ESPN.