He an unknown preexisting condition which was later revealed to be a form of leukemia

Francisco Garcia, 21 Image Credit: Rediff

A Spanish youth coach has died after it was revealed he had the coronavirus — with a previously unknown diagnosis of leukemia.

Francisco Garcia, 21, was coach of the junior team of Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta and had an unknown preexisting condition which was later revealed to be a form of leukemia.