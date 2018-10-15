Dubai: The second edition of the T10 League, which is expected to have a bigger viewership, will have Sony Pictures Networks as broadcast partners for South Asia, Middle East and North Africa for three years starting this season.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T10 League, said: “This deal allows us to take the league to a much-wider audience across the region and help us promote the format and grow year-on-year.”

The organisers are expecting the second edition to be watched extensively in the subcontinent and even far off countries. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, distribution and head — Sports and Business at Sony Pictures Networks, said in a release: “We are committed to providing an unparalleled sports viewing experience to sports fans in India. The T10 League has already captured the interest of viewers because of its fast-paced format. The second edition has an impressive line-up of players from across the word which is sure to engage viewers who are looking for the best in sports entertainment.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Parvez Khan, T10 League board member elaborated on the impact of the deal. “It is indeed a huge development that Sony has joined us. It shows the belief that Sony has for this shortest format of the game. We are hopeful that Sony will take our league to greater heights like they did the Indian Premier League (IPL). We and Sony can make it bigger and bigger.”

Sony Pictures Networks will now be broadcast partners for South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and will be telecast live through Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India, Ten Sports in Pakistan, Ten Cricket in Middle East and North Africa. It will also be streamed on SonyLIV.

“The deal will help popularise the T10 League fast and we are investing a lot of resources to ensure that the 10-over format franchise cricket movement spread across the cricketing world fast. Sony TV and Ten Sports will not only live telecast the league matches, but will feature a number of T10 League activities that we have lined up for its viewers.”

The second edition is scheduled to start from November 21 and will be spread over 12 days with 29 matches and conclude on December 2. Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons are the eight teams that will battle for the title.