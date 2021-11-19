Shane Lowry is sitting at the top of the rankings in Dubai alongside England’s Sam Horsfield and John Catlin of the US on 10-under, one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Alexander Bjork. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Shane Lowry smashed a brilliant 65 around the Earth Course at the DP World Tour Championship today, but it almost never happened.

The Irishman, who hit the headlines when he won the Open in 2019, is sitting at the top of the rankings in Dubai alongside England’s Sam Horsfield and John Catlin of the US on 10-under, one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Alexander Bjork.

But Lowry - while being in the mix for the season-ending event on the European Tour - was only sheepish as he came off the 18th green.

“I almost wasn’t here,” he told Gulf News. “I am delighted to go out and shoot a score like that (65 after a first-round 69 to take hime to 10-under). It felt easy - as easy as golf can feel. I only missed one green and that was by a foot on the 10th. It was pretty solid golf and I am pretty happy.

“This is a great course and you need to play well but there are a lot of chances out here in these conditions. A 65 is a great score out here and it puts me in a position to contend over the weekend.

Slept in

Forever the honest player, Lowry confessed that he slept in for his tee time.

“I actually missed my call and slept in,” he said. “I was still here in plenty of time but if I did not get a knock on the door, I’m not sure I would even be here talking to you right now. On the plus side, it meant I got a good night’s sleep and was ready to go today.