Dubai: Daniel Baruch of Grade IX bagged four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze) as JSS International School produced a sterling performance in the CISCE National Athletic Meet held at Pune Balwadi stadium.

He pushed the favourites hard in the qualifying rounds in 400, 200, 100 and 4x100 meter relay races to pick up medals in all four sprint events.

Speaking about his achievement, Baruch said: “I have been training for a long time with my athletics coach Boban Chacko, whose advanced training methods were the only reason I could make it this far. My next goal is to run on the international stage.”

Apart from Daniel, the other athletes form JSS International Scool, Dubai at the ASISC National Games were Vedant Vikram, Jaiden Shinoy and Dhruv Kabra.