The head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Image Credit: Reuters

Moscow: Russia has signalled it will file an appeal against its four-year Olympic ban due to World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions, which President Vladimir Putin on Thursday branded “unfair.”

The Russian anti-doping agency’s supervisory board voted on Thursday to file an arbitration case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. WADA last week ruled Russia had manipulated doping laboratory data to cover up past offences.

The case could be sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within the next two weeks.

Senior political figures including President Vladimir Putin had signalled they wanted an appeal filed.

“We need to wait calmly for the relevant rulings, including the arbitration court ruling and we’ll know what position we’re in,” Putin said. “Russian athletes have been training and will keep training for all competitions.”

Putin said it was not fair to threaten Russia with more doping-related punishment, and that any sanctions should be on an individual basis. “I think it is not just unfair but not corresponding to common sense and law,” Putin said.