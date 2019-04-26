Former captain to take over after World Cup

This file photo taken on January 29, 2017 shows then Bordeaux-Begles' general Manager Raphael Ibanez in Bordeaux, southwestern France. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Former captain Raphael Ibanez said on Friday he would be appointed France team manager after this year’s World Cup, a role that had not been filled since Jo Maso left in 2011.

“I will not make specific comments in the coming days on that subject but after an interview yesterday with the federation president (Bernard Laporte), I have said yes to the team as manager,” Ibanez said, confirming a report from Sud Ouest newspaper.

Another former France captain, Fabien Galthie, has been widely tipped to succeed head coach Jacques Brunel, who will leave after the World Cup in Japan.