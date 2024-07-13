Saint-Lary-Soulan: Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead on the Tour de France when he won stage 14 in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

His arch rival Jonas Vingegaard came second at 39sec while Remco Evenepoel was third at 1min 10sec.

Ahead of another monster run in the Pyrenees on Sunday, Pogacar extended his lead to 1min 57sec over Vingegaard as Evenepoel dropped to third at 2min 22sec.

Pogacar's team UAE waited until the third and final climb of the day before sending Adam Yates on an attack that the Slovenian would soon join.

When Pogacar unleashed a ferocious acceleration, his two podium rivals followed, but were either unwilling or unable to match the pace.