Trainer demands answers after footage shows the horse's body in a skip bin
Dubai: The body of a leading Australian racehorse has reportedly been discovered in a skip bin, just hours after its trainer announced that the animal had died following a bout of colic.
Footage circulating online showed So You Are inside a large metal waste container alongside household rubbish in Sydney. The discovery came only a fortnight after the five-year-old competed in the Melbourne Cup.
Trainer Bjorn Baker, who had announced the horse's death on Monday, said he was "deeply distressed" by the images and demanded a "full explanation" over how the animal's remains had been handled.
Racing NSW, the governing body for the sport in the state, said an initial investigation had established that the horse was eventually buried correctly. However, it condemned the treatment of the body before the burial as "completely unacceptable".
"Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains," Baker said in a statement shared online.
"He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death."
So You Are enjoyed an impressive spring campaign, recording four victories at major meetings, including races at Rosehill, Randwick and Bendigo.
The horse had most recently finished eighth in the Melbourne Cup, which was won by Point of Law, previously owned by King Charles III.
So You Are had required emergency veterinary attention after suffering a serious bout of colic. Despite efforts to save him, he was "unfortunately unable to be saved" and was put down under anaesthesia, Racing NSW confirmed.
The regulator said the horse's body was subsequently taken away for burial and kept temporarily while arrangements were being made when the footage was captured.
Racing NSW explained that licensed landfill burial is generally advised for horses euthanised because of the chemicals involved in the procedure.
However, it stressed that the process must be carried out promptly and with appropriate care.
"That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner," it added.
REC Equine Specialists, the veterinary hospital where So You Are died, said it had employed an external contractor to handle the disposal of the horse's remains.
"We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that."
"We have spoken with So You Are's owners and trainer to apologise personally."
The hospital added that it had ended its relationship with the contractor involved and was reviewing its procedures to ensure it had greater oversight of how horses' remains are handled after leaving its facility.