Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the Olympic Games logo and the colours of its five rings to celebrate International Olympic Day. On Sunday, the world's tallest building displayed the "Let's Move" message, reflecting the global theme for this year's event.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, emphasised that the UAE’s commitment to advancing the Olympic Movement underscores the vital role sports play in the country’s society. This dedication also reflects the UAE leaders' resolve to support and contribute to the success of Olympic endeavors.

Olympic Day, celebrated annually in collaboration with National Olympic Committees worldwide, commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23, 1894. This year’s theme is 'Let's Move and Celebrate.'

Commenting on the occasion of Olympic Day, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted that the values and principles nurtured through sports participation represent the true essence of the Olympic movement.

He noted that participation in sports not only enhances athletes' performance but also reinforces the ideals of sportsmanship, fair play, and unity—fundamental goals driving excellence and fostering a sense of brotherhood among athletes worldwide.

"The UAE NOC is proud to participate in Olympic Day events in coordination with the IOC. The IOC's logo, the iconic colors of its five rings, and the Paris Olympics logo were displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, one of the UAE's and the world's most renowned landmarks, for the second consecutive year,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“We take pride in participating in the event held just weeks before the Paris Olympic Games, which promotes movement, health, and fitness,” he added.