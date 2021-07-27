UAE swimmer and Tokyo 2020 Olympics flag-bearer Yousef Al Matrooshi finished an impressive third in his 100m freestyle heat on Tuesday evening in the pool.
The Emirati finished third in Heat 3 at the Aquatics Centre in 51.50 seconds, behind Yemen’s Mokhtar Al Yamani (50.52s) and Malta’s Andrew Chetcuti (51.47s).
However, Al Matrooshi’s time was not enough to carry him into the semi-finals, which take place at 5.30am UAE time on Wednesday.
Italy’s Thomas Ceccon topped the timesheets (47.71s), with the 16 swimmers with the fastest times advancing. gold medal l hopefuls Australia’s Kyle Chalmers and United States’ Caeleb Dressel safely made it through, with both posting sub-48s times.