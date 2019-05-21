Niki Lauda with the writer during the 2015 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Abrasive and uncompromising, but that’s exactly why I wanted to speak to him, to gain that badge of honour of having held on during F1’s journalistic equivalent of riding the bucking bronco, and surviving to tell the tale.

Given all that he had been through and come back from, Niki Lauda, in his distinctive red hat, emitted an intimidating and unapproachable presence.

Door-stepping anyone in the paddock is a bad idea, but with him it seemed suicidal.

It was 2015, world champion Lewis Hamilton had just crashed his supercar in Monte Carlo after a night of partying, and his old boss Ron Dennis had essentially criticised Hamilton’s new boss Lauda as being too soft on him.

Spot the awkward pretext to my question, and imagine the trepidation in my voice as I ask it. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” snapped Lauda, who went on to imply that he and his great rival James Hunt partied much harder — instant headline, instant gratification. Every word that came out of his mouth unapologetically no-nonsense and gold. It was just a case of keeping him going.