New Delhi: The 2019 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans will give Indian fans something to cheer about when racing superstar Arjun Maini will become only the third Indian to contest the prestigious event on June 15-16, which will witness the participation of over 150 drivers racing across various classes.

Run on the historic Le Sarthe race circuit at France’s Le Mans, known for its long back straight where cars can reach over 300kph, modern-day competitors complete over 5,000km during the 24-hour period.

Backed by J.K. Racing, Arjun will compete in the LMP2 category with 19 other entries. Racing for the British team RLR Msport, Arjun will share his racing duties with the experienced Frenchman Norman Nato, who is a previous Formula 2 winner, and John Ferraro.

At the age of 21, he will also become the youngest Indian ever to contest the race along with legends such as two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, four-time World Touring Car Champion Andy Prilaux, as well as with former LeMans winners such as Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani and former Formula One race winner Giancarlo Fisichella, to name a few of what is proving to be a very talented line-up of drivers.