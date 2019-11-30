Abu Dhabi: Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, made a surprise pit-stop at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park ahead of his final race of the season at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island.
During his visit, Leclerc experienced the record-breaking speeds of the Formula Rossa. The visit comes at a time when Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is preparing for a momentous year ahead as this November marks the start of the countdown to it’s 10th anniversary next year.
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The Park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, spectacular live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, as well as the record-breaking rollercoaster, Flying Aces.