Abu Dhabi: Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, made a surprise pit-stop at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park ahead of his final race of the season at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island.

During his visit, Leclerc experienced the record-breaking speeds of the Formula Rossa. The visit comes at a time when Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is preparing for a momentous year ahead as this November marks the start of the countdown to it’s 10th anniversary next year.