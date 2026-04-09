Masters Par 3 Contest: Four holes-in-ones, Kevin Hart’s fail and the winning curse

It was all action in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National 2026
Dubai: The 90th Masters unofficially got under way on Wednesday with one of golf’s most beloved and unique traditions. The day before the tournament offers a much-needed break from the intensity of the season’s first major, as players enjoy time with family and friends during the Masters Par 3 Contest.
The contest sees current stars and legendary former champions take to the par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club for one of the most distinctive events in golf.
True to tradition, the day featured holes-in-one, players’ children running along the fairways, and an overall festive atmosphere, as players savoured one of the special joys that come with competing at the Masters.
One of the highlights from the Par 3 contest was four spectacular holes‑in‑one. Justin Thomas opened the aces on the second hole, followed by Wyndham Clark on the 7th. Keegan Bradley then made history with his ace on the 8th hole, marking his second consecutive hole‑in‑one at the Par 3 Contest, a first in the event’s history. Tommy Fleetwood completed the tally with a remarkable ace on the 4th hole, sending his group of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry into a frenzy.
Holes‑in‑one are a beloved feature of the Par 3 Contest, happening fairly frequently due to the shorter holes and relaxed conditions, though four in one year is above average. Since the contest began in 1960, more than 115 aces have been recorded, showing how often elite players find the cup. While the Par 3 Contest is a light-hearted prelude to the Masters Championship, these aces always excite fans and participants, adding to the event’s unique charm and celebratory atmosphere.
The Masters Par 3 Contest has always been beloved not for its competition, but for the family‑first feel that makes it one of the most heartwarming days of Masters week, and the 2026 edition was no exception.
Youngsters in tiny caddie jumpsuits ran up and down the fairways, made putts, and created scenes of pure joy that often became the lasting images of the afternoon. From Justin Thomas’ daughter Molly Grace stealing the spotlight after her father’s ace to Scottie Scheffler’s sons putting on the greens, the event underscored just how special this tradition is for families and fans alike.
One of the standout stories from the day centred around 8‑year‑old Frankie Fleetwood, the son of Tommy Fleetwood, who once again captured the crowd’s imagination. Frankie, already a viral personality from previous Par 3 appearances, had everyone watching as he took aim at the final hole over Ike’s Pond, a challenge that has become something of a rite of passage for young participants.
Despite narrowly missing the green twice, the cheers for Frankie echoed across the course, and his infectious enthusiasm exemplified the spirit of the event. Even his father’s impressive hole‑in‑one on the fourth hole was overshadowed by the crowd’s affection for the young golfer’s determination and charm.
Another talking point from the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest was the unexpected and entertaining appearance of comedian Kevin Hart as the celebrity caddie for Bryson DeChambeau, a pairing that quickly became one of the event’s most talked‑about moments.
Hart, who has taken up golf relatively recently, embraced the role, walking the par 3 course in full caddie gear, carrying DeChambeau’s bag and even joking throughout the round that if his instructions weren’t followed he might just take over himself.
Adding to the lighthearted day, Hart mixed with fans, engaged with media coverage, and even took a shot himself, shouting “I was built for this” before finding water with his shot. While the result wasn’t perfect, the moment underscored exactly what the Par 3 Contest is meant to be.
Englishman Aaron Rai emerged as the winner on the Par 3 Contest after a strong performance on the nine‑hole short course. Rai finished with a score of six‑under‑par 21, edging out Jacob Bridgeman and John Keefer by one stroke to secure the victory.
While capturing the Par 3 Contest title is a feel‑good achievement in its own right, it also comes with one of Augusta’s quirkiest narratives: no player who has won the Par 3 Contest has gone on to win the Masters in the same year. That long‑standing trend, means Rai’s victory, though a bright spot heading into the tournament, also invites intrigue about whether he can break that historical pattern.