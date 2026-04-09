Masters Par 3 Contest: Four holes-in-ones, Kevin Hart’s fail and the winning curse

One of the highlights from the Par 3 contest was four spectacular holes‑in‑one. Justin Thomas opened the aces on the second hole, followed by Wyndham Clark on the 7th. Keegan Bradley then made history with his ace on the 8th hole, marking his second consecutive hole‑in‑one at the Par 3 Contest, a first in the event’s history. Tommy Fleetwood completed the tally with a remarkable ace on the 4th hole, sending his group of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry into a frenzy.