What began as rumours has resulted in severe punishment for the LA Clippers
The controversy surrounding Kawhi Leonard has been active for quite some time. The allegations began when sports investigator Pablo Torre revealed the Los Angeles Clippers’ illegal approach of making payment to Kawhi through a “no-show” contract with sponsor, Aspiration.
While they were just rumors initially, the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced severe punishment to the LA based team. Clippers now face a fine of $30 million while Kawhi is expected to pay $700,000 from his own pocket. Moreover, Clippers are forced to forfeit five first round draft picks, losing one selection in each of 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 NBA Drafts.
The team’s Billionaire owner Steve Ballmer also faces one year ban from all team and league activities along with the Clippers’ President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker and Lawrence Frank. With the NBA taking such drastic measures to conclude the Kawhi saga, Clippers weren’t happy with the decision. The team shared its stern response in a statement.
“In announcing the investigation, you represented that “due process” and “a fundamental sense of fairness” would govern the process,” the Clippers wrote in a letter to Adam Silver. The team pointed out all the promises made by the league and its commissioner which allegedly were never fulfilled.
The statement also revealed Steve Ballmer’s nearly $50 million cost of covering the investigation by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz that has stretched far beyond the “fundamental fairness.” The team defended itself by adding, “The Clippers have produced more than 30,000 documents and provided more than 20 witnesses who have sat for 30 interviews.”
The team mentioned how the investigation has been a distraction, with most the employees spending “thousands of hours” helping with the documentation and interviews with the counsel. Clippers claim Balmer was a victim of Aspiration co-founder Joe Sandberg’s fraud and not a participant. The letter also noted how the investigation has harmed the team’s relation with its current sponsors.
The letter ended, “The investigation has been flawed from the outset. And your decision to issue this report without any notice to the Clippers or their counsel is inexcusable.” With Balmer been away from the court for a year, it surely will have a negative impact within the franchise.
Moreover, Kawhi is all set to depart for Toronto as he is expected to return to the Raptors. As Clippers face another controversial phase since the Donald Sterling era, they will have to face it without the key names in the franchise.