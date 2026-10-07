A unique rule at Messi’s wedding helped build homes for families in need.
Dubai: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s 2017 wedding was one of football’s biggest celebrations. However, the couple used their big day to help the needy courtesy of their star-studded guest list.
The couple married on June 30, 2017, at the City Center Hotel-Casino in Rosario, Argentina, their hometown. Around 260 guests attended the ceremony, including Messi’s Barcelona teammates and several of his close friends from football.
Gerard Pique and Shakira were among the high-profile guests, while players such as Luis Suarez, Neymar, Sergio Busquets and Xavi were also present.
Reportedly, instead of receiving the usual gifts, the pair asked their guests to donate the money to the Techo organization which is an NGO that builds emergency houses for families in Argentina. They raised $11,386 (Dh 41,815) total through their guestlist and helped in building 10 emergency homes.
Some believed the amount was underwhelming given how the invitees were wealthy. Apart from their interesting rule, other details of the wedding also showcase how simple yet fancy the day was.
The luxury hotel and casino hosted the ceremony and reception, while the couple arranged extensive security for the star-studded guest list. Around 300 police officers were involved in the external security operation, with private security also protecting the venue.
Roccuzzo wore a custom gown by Spanish designer Rosa Clara, a Barcelona-based designer who has dressed actress Eva Longoria and Spain's Queen Letizia. Guests were treated to a menu combining Spanish, Argentine and Japanese influences.
Aside from a "sushi station", the menu was a very Argentine affair, including empanadas (traditional pasties) and all parts of the cow, from a casserole of sweetbreads to blood sausage. The celebrations continued into the early hours, with live music and dancing.
Messi and Roccuzzo’s relationship stretches back much further than their wedding. They met as children in Rosario, with Messi saying he had known her since he was five. They officially began dating around 2007, although their relationship had earlier roots.
Nearly a decade after their wedding, Messi and Roccuzzo continue to raise their three children together, with the family now based in Miami.