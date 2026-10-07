Messi and Roccuzzo’s relationship stretches back much further than their wedding. They met as children in Rosario, with Messi saying he had known her since he was five. They officially began dating around 2007, although their relationship had earlier roots.

Aside from a "sushi station", the menu was a very Argentine affair, including empanadas (traditional pasties) and all parts of the cow, from a casserole of sweetbreads to blood sausage. The celebrations continued into the early hours, with live music and dancing.

The luxury hotel and casino hosted the ceremony and reception, while the couple arranged extensive security for the star-studded guest list. Around 300 police officers were involved in the external security operation, with private security also protecting the venue.

Some believed the amount was underwhelming given how the invitees were wealthy. Apart from their interesting rule, other details of the wedding also showcase how simple yet fancy the day was.

Reportedly, instead of receiving the usual gifts, the pair asked their guests to donate the money to the Techo organization which is an NGO that builds emergency houses for families in Argentina. They raised $11,386 (Dh 41,815) total through their guestlist and helped in building 10 emergency homes.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.