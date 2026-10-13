Lionel Messi set for special role at Ballon d'Or event in London
Dubai: Lionel Messi is expected to attend the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on October 26, with the Argentina captain reportedly given big duty for the event.
According to reporter Juan Jesus, Leo Messi will be at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26.
While he remains one of the favourites to win the trophy, the report suggested another major duty for Messi. He will reportedly be the one to personally hand over the prestigious award to the new winner of this edition on stage.
Messi’s expected appearance comes as he returns to the shortlist after missing out on nominations in the previous two editions. The Inter Miami forward is among the 30 candidates for the award, which he has won a record eight times.
The 39-year-old has a strong case for another title following an impressive campaign for both club and country. He helped Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final, scoring eight goals during the tournament, while continuing to deliver for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).
The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the London Palladium, marking the first time the award ceremony has been held in the British capital. The event will also feature several other individual honours, including the Kopa Trophy for the best young player and the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.
Messi’s reported presence would add further significance to the ceremony, particularly if he is called upon to present the trophy to the next winner. However, his reported attendance and role in the presentation have yet to be independently confirmed.
The Argentine last won the Ballon d’Or in 2023, following his decisive role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.