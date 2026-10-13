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Lionel Messi given big responsibility for 2026 Ballon d'Or, report says

Lionel Messi set for special role at Ballon d'Or event in London

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Lionel Messi had won all six of his Ballon 'd Or trophies during his stay in Barcelona, who took him under their fold as a 13-year-old.
Lionel Messi had won all six of his Ballon 'd Or trophies during his stay in Barcelona, who took him under their fold as a 13-year-old.
AFP

Dubai: Lionel Messi is expected to attend the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on October 26, with the Argentina captain reportedly given big duty for the event.

According to reporter Juan Jesus, Leo Messi will be at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26.

While he remains one of the favourites to win the trophy, the report suggested another major duty for Messi. He will reportedly be the one to personally hand over the prestigious award to the new winner of this edition on stage.

Messi’s expected appearance comes as he returns to the shortlist after missing out on nominations in the previous two editions. The Inter Miami forward is among the 30 candidates for the award, which he has won a record eight times.

The 39-year-old has a strong case for another title following an impressive campaign for both club and country. He helped Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final, scoring eight goals during the tournament, while continuing to deliver for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the London Palladium, marking the first time the award ceremony has been held in the British capital. The event will also feature several other individual honours, including the Kopa Trophy for the best young player and the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

Messi’s reported presence would add further significance to the ceremony, particularly if he is called upon to present the trophy to the next winner. However, his reported attendance and role in the presentation have yet to be independently confirmed.

The Argentine last won the Ballon d’Or in 2023, following his decisive role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Lionel MessiInter MiamiArgentina national football team

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