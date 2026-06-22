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Iran's peace plea after goalless draw with Belgium

The Iranian team leave note in dressing room pleading for peace

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Iran left a note in the dressing room following their draw to Belgium
Iran left a note in the dressing room following their draw to Belgium
AFP-FREDERIC J. BROWN

Dubai: Iran left a heartfelt message in their dressing following their 0-0 draw to Belgium at the FIFA World Cup asking for peace among all nations.

The handwritten note read "may peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations".

Iran are competing at the World Cup while their nation remains engaged in diplomatic talks with the United States, co-hosts of the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," read the message, which was released by the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI).

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity," the note continued.

"Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.

"And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

"May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations."

Iran began their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles and will conclude their Group G fixtures against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

However, their participation in the tournament has been overshadowed by off-field challenges stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and associated security concerns.

Several key members of Iran's backroom staff were reportedly denied entry visas to the United States, while the Iranian Football Federation raised concerns with FIFA after its ticket allocation was revoked shortly before the tournament began.

As a result, Iran moved their World Cup base from Arizona to Tijuana in neighbouring Mexico and have operated under strict travel restrictions throughout the competition.

Under the terms of their visas, the squad is only permitted to enter the United States the day before a match and must depart on the same day the game is played.

Iran will round off their Group G campaign against Egypt, knowing a positive result could be crucial to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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