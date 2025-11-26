GOLD/FOREX
Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka to lead Dubai Capitals in Season 4 of ILT20

The Capitals have retained a strong mix of international and domestic talent

Gulf News Report
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka says their strategy revolves around batting, in the DP World Asia Cup cricket tournament.
Dubai: Defending champions Dubai Capitals have appointed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as captain for Season 4 of the International League T20, with the franchise backing his international leadership credentials.

A prolific T20 all-rounder and former Sri Lankan captain, Shanaka has scored 1,659 runs and taken 41 wickets across 117 T20 matches. He was part of the Capitals' core group that clinched the Season 3 title, and now steps into the captaincy role as the defending champions look to retain their crown in the 2025–26 campaign.

The Capitals have retained a strong mix of international and domestic talent and will enter Season 4 with renewed ambition under Shanaka's leadership.

About his appointment, Dasun Shanaka said, "It's a huge honour to lead Dubai Capitals. This franchise has shown tremendous belief in me, and I'm excited to take on the responsibility. We have a balanced, hungry squad, and I'm confident we can play fearless cricket and make our fans proud this season."

Head coach Hemang Badani added, "Dasun brings calmness, intent and a great understanding of the game. He leads by example, and the boys rally around him. With the squad we've built and the mindset we carry, we're looking forward to a strong ILT20 campaign."

Season 4 of the ILT20 begins in December in the UAE, with the Dubai Capitals facing the Desert Vipers on Tuesday, December 2.

