Dubai: Some of the world’s top ice hockey players will take part in the inaugural Kharlamov Ice Hockey Cup at Dubai Mall Ice Rink this weekend from October 31 to November 2.

Russia, Canada, the UAE and a Northern Stars select side representing Latvia and Sweden, will be split into two groups, after which the winners will play the losers before the winners progress to a final and a third-place play-off.

Russian legend Valeri Kamensky, who boasts three world championships and an Olympic gold medal to his name, will be in action along with Andrei Nikolishin, Alexander Kharlamov, Maxim Petrov and Egor Mikhailov.

Action will start from 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and 6pm on Friday.