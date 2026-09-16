Dubai: Narain Karthikeyan made history as India’s first Formula 1 driver, but nearly two decades after entering the sport’s biggest stage, he took on a very different challenge of building a business in India’s used two-wheeler market.

The company says it has sold more than 40,000 vehicles through its network of over 40 stores, marking Karthikeyan’s striking transition from F1 racing to entrepreneurship. Undoubtedly, the former Formula One driver is tasting success in his second career.

This made their total stake to about 87 per cent in a deal valued at Rs 111.9 crore (Dh 42.8 million). TVS later invested another Rs 64 crore (Dh 24.4 million) in 2025. While the company did suffer some loss, it continued to get funding from the new majority owners.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.