Dubai: Racing needs its stars and the horses that return year on year are what the fans love. For the previous two attempts in this race, XY Jet had been beaten by just a head and a neck but tonight, the seven-year-old son of Kantharos obliged to win at his third attempt to give America their third win on the night.

The race was pretty straightforward in reality and connections never really had to worry too much.

When the gates flew open, XY Jet exploded out of the stalls and straight into the lead and quickly, he had the Japanese-trained Matera Sky for company just sitting off the pace with Imperial Hint settled in third.

Jose Ortiz had already won on his two mounts and he must have thought early in this race that he had a chance to keep up his perfect record on his first trip to the desert.

The trio continued in front and at about 400 metres, Matera Sky put in an almighty effort to overhaul XY Jet but he never really threatened to take the lead. Ortiz had to settle for third this time.

The only horses running on from behind were Promises Fulfilled and Drafted but they did too little too late to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

In reality, this was an easy victory and after the line, his Venezuelan jockey Emisael Jaramillo even looked round to see where the opposition were.

Trainer Jorge Navarro is based in Florida and XY Jet is probably the best horse he has ever handled and hopefully for him he will get more like this.

He said: “I always felt comfortable and I knew he would finish well after that wonderful start when XY just flew out of the gates. I think he has been managed well and kept happy here. For sure, I can see him coming back here.

“This is our first win after four attempts. It was always our goal to win this one, and now at last this goal has been fulfilled. At the moment, my emotions are all mixed up. I want to cry. I want to jump. I want to run. Perhaps, later in the night you may find me doing all this. It’s been a long trip and it has been a long time for this win to come. I have this awesome feeling and I think that I am still in Lalaland.”

Jockey Emisael Jaramillo was understandably ecstatic: “I am very happy to get this first one for tonight. I am over the moon and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than this from him. He’s just such a gallant horse.”

Brian Trump, Operations Manager at part owners Rockingham Ranch, was relieved as he said: “He’s undergone three surgeries and yet he’s there as the best tonight. He’s got the heart of a warrior. I never gave up on him at any point of time. I never had any doubts on his ability either. And even if I did, then the trainer (Jorge Navarro) told me that this is a horse who just doesn’t want to stop running.”

It is such fun that this terrific horse from America won on his third visit here and if he comes back next year, he is sure to be in contention yet again. That is certainly something to look forward to and one can welcome back a real Meydan favourite.