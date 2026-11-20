Gulf Giants bank on Klaasen's leadership and experience for title defense
Dubai: Gulf Giants may have a new captain and head coach heading into ILT20 Season 5, but there is no shortage of experience in the dressing room to help guide the team through the tournament.
South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been appointed captain, with Simon Helmot taking charge as head coach. And while Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is reluctant to describe himself as a leader, he believes the squad has plenty of players whose experience can be valuable to the team.
Speaking during a joint interview with Gulf News at Dubai Festival City, Muzarabani said he would rather learn from the senior players around him than assume a leadership role.
“I won’t say I’ll be the leader because there are a lot of guys who have played in different leagues and different countries,” he said. “I have guys in the team from whom I will also be looking to get information. It will be exciting to play alongside them.”
Helmot, meanwhile, explained that Klaasen was a natural choice to lead the franchise, pointing to his calm temperament, clarity and ability to bring people together.
The coach said Klaasen was clear in his approach and empowered those around him, adding that he would make good use of the UAE-based players who understand conditions in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
“He is a great competitor, very respectful to his team-mates and staff. And you very rarely see him lose his calm,” Helmot said.
The two have worked together for several years, making the transition easier for the new coach. Helmot revealed that he had spoken to Klaasen about the possibility of captaining Gulf Giants even before the appointment was confirmed.
“I remember speaking to Klaasen back during the IPL when I knew I had got this job. I asked him if he would be interested in leadership if the opportunity presented itself. There was a glint in his eye and real excitement,” he said.
Klaasen is also looking forward to the challenge of leading in the UAE. While he has captained before, he acknowledged that playing in the country presents a different test because of his limited experience in local conditions. He named former South Africa captains Albie Morkel and Faf du Plessis as two players whose leadership he admired.
His relationship with David Miller should also help the Giants. The two have shared the dressing room with South Africa and played together on several occasions.
“I’m really looking forward to playing with him again. We’ve had many years together, playing for South Africa and against each other,” Miller said.
“He has so much to offer. Playing with your best mates is always a good thing.”
The leadership group is not limited to the established international names. Kuwait batter Meet Bhavsar, who is part of the Giants squad, said his conversations with Klaasen and Miller had left a strong impression.
After speaking to both players following training and a match, Bhavsar said their attitude away from the game was just as valuable as their cricketing knowledge.
“One thing I learned about them is that they are very kind people. It is more about how to be a good human being than just being a sports person,” he said.
Gulf Giants, champions of the inaugural ILT20 season in 2023, will begin their Season 5 campaign against Sharjah Warriorz at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 22. The match starts at 2pm.
With Klaasen leading a squad featuring experienced international players and emerging talent, the Giants will hope their blend of leadership and experience can help them challenge for another title.