“I won’t say I’ll be the leader because there are a lot of guys who have played in different leagues and different countries,” he said. “I have guys in the team from whom I will also be looking to get information. It will be exciting to play alongside them.”

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been appointed captain, with Simon Helmot taking charge as head coach. And while Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is reluctant to describe himself as a leader, he believes the squad has plenty of players whose experience can be valuable to the team.

Dubai: Gulf Giants may have a new captain and head coach heading into ILT20 Season 5, but there is no shortage of experience in the dressing room to help guide the team through the tournament.

His relationship with David Miller should also help the Giants. The two have shared the dressing room with South Africa and played together on several occasions.

Klaasen is also looking forward to the challenge of leading in the UAE. While he has captained before, he acknowledged that playing in the country presents a different test because of his limited experience in local conditions. He named former South Africa captains Albie Morkel and Faf du Plessis as two players whose leadership he admired.

“I remember speaking to Klaasen back during the IPL when I knew I had got this job. I asked him if he would be interested in leadership if the opportunity presented itself. There was a glint in his eye and real excitement,” he said.

The two have worked together for several years, making the transition easier for the new coach. Helmot revealed that he had spoken to Klaasen about the possibility of captaining Gulf Giants even before the appointment was confirmed.

The coach said Klaasen was clear in his approach and empowered those around him, adding that he would make good use of the UAE-based players who understand conditions in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“One thing I learned about them is that they are very kind people. It is more about how to be a good human being than just being a sports person,” he said.

After speaking to both players following training and a match, Bhavsar said their attitude away from the game was just as valuable as their cricketing knowledge.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.