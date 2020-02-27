Stefanos Tsitsipas in action in Dubai Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Being famous is one thing, but being Stefanos Tsitsipas is another thing altogether.

The 21-year-old world No. 6 has been touted as one of the rising stars in the tennis world. In February, he made the headlines for all the wrong reasons when he accidentally hit his dad Apostolos with his racquet during the Greece versus Australia match at the inaugural ATP Cup.

Seeded No. 2 here, Tsitsipas opened up on his relationship with his father, who is also his coach from the start of his career. Late on Wednesday, the Greek was honest in his assessment after being asked what he felt about having parents accompanying players while on the professional tour.

“Having them around, I really don’t know what the answer to that is. Sometimes honestly I’m tired of them, to have them around all the time,” Tsitsipas said.

“At the same time they’re my family and I love them. It’s not easy traveling with your family. You wouldn’t expect that coming from me, for sure,” he smiled.

At the ATP Cup, after losing his first set against Nick Kyrgios, the Greek took out his frustration with two racquet swipes near the team bench, the second of which bruised his father’s arm. Apostolos immediately got up from his chair in shock and went up to the stands to sit with the rest of the Greek team while Tsitsipas - who was docked a point and warned by the umpire - received an earful from his mother Julia Apostoli.

“I mean my mom is a lot involved. Petros, he’s my brother, because he’s doing his job. But sometimes I feel like my mom and dad are way too involved in my life outside and inside the tennis court. Maybe not so much outside the court, but inside the court,” he said.

Stefanos has another three siblings: brothers Petros and Pavlos and youngest sister Elisavet, all younger than Stefanos. He has admitted in the past that his mum’s twin sister from Russia funded his tennis training and travelling during those crucial growing-up years.

“I’m trying to sometimes not pay too much attention of what they [his parents] say. It’s quite difficult, honestly,” he said.