Top five in Race to Dubai confirmed for season-ending DP World Tour Championship

They will battle for the Harry Vardon Trophy when the season concludes on the Earth course
Dubai: Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan, Haotong Li and Tyrrell Hatton have joined Rory McIlroy in confirming their spots at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, taking place from November 13–16 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The quartet, all winners on this year’s Race to Dubai, currently occupy positions two to five in the standings behind defending champion and Race to Dubai leader McIlroy. Together, the five will battle for the prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy when the season concludes on the Earth course.
For England’s Marco Penge, the season has been transformative. Just a year after narrowly keeping his Tour card, the 27-year-old claimed his maiden title at the Hainan Classic, added a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, and secured another victory at the Danish Golf Championship. Those results lifted him to second in the standings and sealed the Closing Swing title.
Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan followed his graduation from the HotelPlanner Tour with a breakthrough victory at the Soudal Open, becoming only the second Norwegian winner on the DP World Tour. Four additional top-fives have pushed him to third place, earning a debut in Dubai.
China’s Haotong Li, ranked fourth, added a fourth Tour title with a clutch finish at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, while Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton sits fifth after lifting his eighth DP World Tour trophy—and a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series crown—at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Before the season-ending event, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will open the Play-Offs, with the top 70 players competing at Yas Links. The field will then narrow to the top 50 for the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.
Following record crowds in 2024, free general admission tickets are available for Thursday and Friday via dpwtc.com. Fans can also access discounted weekend tickets and Ticket+ options until September 16.
