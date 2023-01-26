Dubai: A total of 23 players have had an the ace in the Dubai Desert Classic from 1999 to 2022. The first, according to the data available, ace in the pack is Stuart Cage in round one on Hole 8 in 1999, according to European Tour Group.
Spaniard Alviro Quiros has achieved the feat twice in his career on his favourite hunting ground. “These three weeks are the best for me in a year,” said Quiros, who had an ace on the fourth hole during the final round, after achieving the feat for the second time in 2015. “We play great courses, in great shape and the weather is good, so for me it’s three special weeks, I’ve won two in the past and that invites me to think positive every week in the Desert Swing, but unfortunately this year that’s not happened so I can only think about the weeks ahead.
Locally based professional Yasin Ali also was successful, picking up a cheque for Dh100,000 after firing an ace in the first round on hole number seven.
The most recent to enter the history books is Ryan Fox. The New Zealander lit up the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic after recording the first hole-in-one at the DP World Tour’s new-look Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club.
Fox is also in the fray this year along with Miguel Angel Jimenez, who did the trick in 2008, David Howell, round one Hole 7 in 2011.
Who is the next ace in the pack at the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club? Wait and watch.
The list:
1999: Stuart Cage Round 1 Hole 8
2000: Peter Downie Round 1 Hole 16
2002: Henrik Bjornstad Round 4 Hole 7
2004: Brad Kennedy Round 2 Hole 4
2005: Nobuhito Sato Round 1 Hole 15, Stephen Gallacher round 4 Hole 4 and Yasin Ali Round 1 Hole 7
2007: Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Round 2 Hole 4
2008: Miguel Angel Jimenez Round 1 Hole 7
2009: Louis Oosthuizen Round 2 Hole 11
2011: Alvaro Quiros Round 4 Hole 11, David Howell Round 1 Hole 7, Keith Horne Round 2 Hole 4 Raphael Jacquelin Round 3 Hole 7
2012: Martin Kaymer Round 2 Hole 7, Stephen Gallacher Round 1 Hole 15
2015: Alvaro Quiros Round 4 Hole 4
2017: Gregory Bourdy Round 3 Hole 11
2018: Alexander Levy Round 3 Hole 4, Matthew Southgate Round 2 Hole 7
2019: Kristoffer Broberg Round 1 Hole 7
2021: Nacho Elvira Round 1 Hole 11
2022: Ryan Fox Round 3 Hole 4
Lowest tournament score:
-24 Bryson DeChambeau 2019 OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic
Other stats:
Lowest 9 holes to par: 28 (-9) Stephen Gallacher 2014 OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic
Most birdies in one round: 12 Ernie Els 1994 Dubai Desert Classic
Hardest hole: Statistically the 9th hole has been the hardest hole in the last three editions of the Dubai Desert Classic
Past winners:
2022: Viktor Hovland (Norway)
2021: Paul Casey (England)
2020: Lucas Herbert (Australia)
2019: Bryson DeChambeau (US)
2018: Li Haotong (China)
2017: Sergio Garcia (Spain)
2016: Danny Willett (England)
2015: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2014: Stephen Gallacher (Scotland)
2013: Stephen Gallacher (Scotland)
2012: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spain)
2011: Álvaro Quirós (Spain)
2010: Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain)
2009: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2008: Tiger Woods (US)
2007: Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
2006: Tiger Woods (US)
2005: Ernie Els (South Africa)
2004: Mark O’Meara (US)
2003: Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands)
2002: Ernie Els (South Africa)
2001: Thomas Bjørn (Denmark)
2000: Jose Coceres (Argentina)
1999: David Howell (England)
1998: Jose María Olazabal (Spain)
1997: Richard Green (Australia)
1996: Colin Montgomerie (Scotland)
1995: Fred Couples (US)
1994: Ernie Els (South Africa)
1993: Wayne Westner (South Africa)
1992: Seve Ballesteros (Spain)
1991: Cancelled due to the Gulf War
1990: Eamonn Darcy (Ireland)
1989: Mark James (England)