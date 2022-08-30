Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, sent a welcome message for all the delegates in Paris for this year’s World Amateur Team Championship.
The message was to look forward to welcoming all the players and officials to the UAE, as hosts of the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships, to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai: 18th - 21st October, 2023 for the Espirito Santo Trophy and 25th - 28th October, 2023 for the Eisenhower Trophy.
The message was played by film at the Delegates Meeting organised by the International Golf Federation.
Four round format
This year’s Eisenhower Trophy begins tomorrow, Wednesday, and concludes on Saturday 3rd September, in a four round Team format with the best two scores from the team of three from each nation, forming the Team Score.
There is also an Individual Event. The last Eisenhower Trophy took place in 2018 in Ireland, with Denmark taking the title.
Since then, the event has been cancelled in Singapore and the sequence of future tournament events was ratified at the IGF meeting yesterday:
Paris, this year,
2023, UAE,
2025, Singapore,
2027, Morocco.