At the ongoing Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first Rolex Series event of 2022 DP World Tour season, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton were tasked with a near-impossible task — to hit a one-yard wide fairway.
In the opening Hero Challenge of the year, defending champion Hatton joined four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and the Tour’s reigning No. 1 Morikawa for a test on the drag strip at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, home of Formula 1’s season-ending race.
What followed was an enthralling tussle, as all three battled themselves, the elements, and the slimmest of targets. Watch the action below...
Following on from the success of the live shows between 2016 and 2020, last year saw a new era begin with three different style Hero Challenges from three locations across the schedule.
Ian Poulter and Hatton were challenged to make a hole-in-one with just 50 balls each in Scotland, the Guinness World Records title for ‘Fastest hole of golf by a team of four’ was broken at Valderrama, before the year closed out with a live showpiece at Topgolf Dubai.