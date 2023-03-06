Recently Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club hosted the Dubai Creek Mixed Open by Park Hyatt Dubai.
48 teams in pairs of two took part, with a wide range of ages and relationships between the playing partners paired together for this team event. From husbands and wives to fathers and daughters, mothers and sons to just golfing friends. There were even a few tourists teeing it up on the day while on holiday in Dubai also getting involved.
Shotgun start at 13:00 local time, with an 18 hole strokeplay format. Each player had to use a minimum of six tee shots and from there it was alternate shots with their playing partner. All were competing in the Net and Gross division.
There was impressive scoring around Dubai Creek on the day with nine teams breaking par in the Net division resulting in a four way tie in first place. Rounds of six under par 65’s were the teams of David Gowans and Joy Lirio (Playing HCP 15), Bradley Webb and Annabel Ayres (Playing HCP 24), Mark Hughes and Catriona Murray (Playing HCP 21) and Dorin Mateiu and Anca-Luciana Pirvu (Playing HCP 14)
After countback, the winning team in the Net division was the duo of David Gowans and Joy Lirio (Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club).
In the Gross division the winning pair by an impressive five strokes after shooting a gross two over par, 73 was Markus Nielsen and Trisha Kumar. Just three bogeys on holes seven, nine and seventeen and a solo birdie on the par four 11th enough for the winning score.
Thomas Hall, Assistant Golf Services Manager commented on the day “This is a brilliant event every year and it was started by Joy Lirio during her captaincy year. A large part of its appeal is the incredible support of the Park Hyatt, and I’m sure you’ll agree the food on the course and this evening is excellent.”
On Course Prizes:
Nearest the pin – 8th hole – Intissar Rich
Longest drive – 12th hole – Anca Mateiu
Best shot of the day – 14th hole, shot 1 – Joy Lirio
Best partner of the day – Janine Dodson
Gross Results: (countback)
1 – David Gowans & Joy Lirio (DCGYC) 65 (-6)
2 – Bradley Webb & Annabel Ayres (EGC) 65 (-6)
3 – Mark Hughes & Catrions Murray (DCGYC) 65 (-6)
4 – Dorin Mateiu & Anca-Luciana Pirvu (EGC) 65 (-6)
5 – Christopher Othen & Xin He (EGC) 67 (-4)
6 – Christopher Janson & Kerstin Janson (Kusten-Golfclub) 69 (-2)
7 – Derek Kemp & Deirdre Joan Kemp (EGC) 69 (-2)
8 – Frederic Fleury & Pia Fluery (EGF) 70 (-1)
9 – Anish Bhatia & Mini Philip (DCGYC) 70 (-1)
Net Results:
1 – Markus Nielsen & Trisha Kumar (DCGYC) 73 (+2)
2 – Amit Pateria & Anca Mateiu 78 (+7)
3 – Dorin Mateiu & Anca-Luciana Pirvu (EGC) 79 (+8)
4 – David Gowans & Joy Lirio (DCGYC) 80 (+9)