Two-time NBA Champion Ray Allen took time out from the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 to play a round of golf at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.
The 10 x AllStar and Olympic Gold Medalist shared his experience at Saadiyat on Yas Island through his Instagram account, as the hall of famer swapped the court for the course on a morning off to play a round of golf.
Allen, an avid golfer, is now retired from NBA but still widely considered to be one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time. He held the record for most three-pointers made in a career from 2011 until 2021, when he was surpassed by Steph Curry.
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 has featured the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The first game was on Thursday 5th and the second is today, Saturday 7th.