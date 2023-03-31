The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) hosted their season ending tournament at Emirates Golf Club over the Faldo Course.
A total of seven events were played during the season at golf clubs around the UAE.
The format of each event was Individual Stableford with full handicap index played over 18 holes with a maximum course handicap of 24.
The season long TSCT Order of Merit champion was Stamen Stantchev with Ravi Khanna in second place.
The Day Divisional Prizes were won by NM Choi with 38 points and Division B by Rajesh Gaur with 39 points.
The Ladies Divisional winner was Avani Shah with 35 points and the Guest Division by PT Jain with 29 points.
The co-founder and organiser of TSCT Vijay Vasu, ‘We thank all the players for the support of this over 50 years of age initiative for both men and ladies in the UAE. TSCT goes from strength to strength and our membership continues to grow. We especially thank all our TSCT sponsors for their continued support and look forward to a bigger and better season in 2023 – 2024.’
The TSCT is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.
The sponsors for the 2022 - 2023 TSCT are: FOSROC, Accor-Live Limitless, RSA Global, eGolf Megastore, BMW AGMC, Bisdesk, MyGolf Dubai, De Luca Sartoria and GULF NEWS and organized by Golf & Co.
Results
TSCT Order of Merit
1st - S. Stantchev
2nd - Ravi Khanna
Division A
N. M. Choi 38 Points
M. Sobati 35 Points
T. Khan 34 Points
Division B
R. Gaur 39 Points
M. Siddiqui 37 Points
A. Lakhiani 37 Points
Ladies Winner
A. Shah 35 Points
Guest Winner
PT Jain 29 Points