India’s Shubhankar Sharma played his way into contention with an impressive 67 on the Yas Links during the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday.
The Jhansi-born 25-year-old followed up an opening-round 70 with a stunning 71 on Friday in high winds — one of only five players to shoot under par. He went even better on Saturday as he recovered from a bogey on the sixth with a brilliant eagle on the seventh to compliment five more birdies and get in the running for Sunday’s final 18 holes. He is currently on eight-under, two behind the leaders — former Open champion Shane Lowry, Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Belgian Thomas Pieters — in the race for the coveted Falcon Trophy.