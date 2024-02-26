Hubert Hurkacz will be hoping a round of golf with four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk can be the catalyst for victory at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Polish star was pictured with his compatriot playing a round at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club at the weekend, with Meronk enjoying a week off from competitive action before this week’s LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

“Fun time golfing before the start of the tournament with legend Adrian Meronk,” posted Hurkacz on Instagram.

The duo have both made history in Poland in recent years.

Meronk became the first Pole to win on the DP World Tour when he claimed a three-shot victory at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.

In front of a packed-out Mount Juliet Estate, the 29-year-old mixed an eagle with two birdies in his final four holes to card a closing 66 and turn a one-shot deficit into a commanding winning margin.

The LIV golfer didn’t stop there in his pursuit for making history.

Since that triumph, he has gone on to become the first Pole to play in the Masters Tournament and Open Championship, as well as appear on the PGA Tour.

Likewise, Hurkacz is also busy making history for Poland.

The big-serving giant was the first Polish player to win an ATP Tour event since 1982 when he emerged victorious at the Winston-Salem Open.

That was the first of seven ATP Tour titles, which has helped him on his way to reaching his current ranking of seventh in the ATP Tour Rankings – the highest-ranked Polish man in singles history.