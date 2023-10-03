The amateurs have claimed back the Dubai Golf Trophy from the professionals 19.5 – 12.5 after two days comprising of 54 holes of competition over the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the Championship Course at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
The annual tournament hosts the top 16 professionals vs the top 16 amateurs in the UAE which is now in its 24th edition. With each team of 16 players consisting of twelve automatic qualifiers from the season-long UAE PGA tournaments and qualifying Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) events across the UAE. In addition, the team captains welcomed four ‘wildcard’ picks, and two ladies on both sides.
Amateurs held four point lead into final day
After day one on Sunday, the amateurs were leading 10-6 over the professionals after the Foursome and Fourball sessions, giving them the momentum leading into Mondays final day singles matches.
A lead eventually just too big for the professionals to fight back from as the amateurs won nine of their 16 singles matches to seal the deal and bring back the Dubai Golf Trophy into their hands in which they lost out on last year.
The biggest scalp on the day was claimed by professional Matt Brookes (Dubai Creek) winning 7&6 over Dan Byrne (The Els Club). While also a mention to a few big amateur victories in Jake Wiltshire (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club) 5&3 over Sam Mclaren (Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club), Simon Dunn (Tower Links Golf Club) beating Purna Sharma (Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club) 6&4, and Rami Samawi (The Els Club) winning 5&4 over David Gray (Golf Souk).
The winning moment where the amateurs won back the Dubai Golf Trophy was in match eight where Jules Lompech (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) tied on the very last hole with David Guinee (Trump International Dubai Golf Club).
Playing alongside was the Ladies Challenge Match, the same format between two professionals and two amateur Ladies.
It was again a win for the amateurs as the pair of Aoife Kelly (Trump International Dubai Golf Club) and Jamie Camero (The Els Club) defeated the professionals in Olivia Jackson (Emirates Golf Club) and Lea Pouillard (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) 3–1.
Day Two Results:
Singles Matches:
Louis Gaughan - win 2&1 over - Jay Mullane
Sujjan Singh - win 4&2 over - Thomas Nesbitt
Graham Forbes - loss 3&1 over - Viktor Kofod-Olsen
Mike Major - loss 3&2 over - Jonathan Selveraj
Matt Brookes - win 7&6 over - Dan Byrne
Tom Ogilvie - loss 1 up over - Dominic Morton
Sam Mclaren - loss 5&3 over - Jake Wiltshire
Jules Lompech - tied - David Guinee
Tom Hanson - loss 3&2 over - Sam Mullane
Purna Sharma - loss 6&4 over - Simon Dunn
Stuart Smith - win 2&1 over - Steven Kelbrick
Phil Waine - loss 3&2 over - Max Burrow
Steve Munro - win 2&1 over - Craig Vance
David Gray - loss 5&4 over - Rami Samawi
Matt Rice - win 1 up over - Alister Parlane
Mike Bolt - loss 3&2 over - Dan Kirkwood
Ladies Challenge Match:
Singles Matches:
Olivia Jackson - win 3&1 over - Aoife Kelly
Lea Pouillard - loss 3&1 over - Jamie Camero